Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

