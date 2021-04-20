Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
