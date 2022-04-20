This evening in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drast…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 …
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Danville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…