Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

