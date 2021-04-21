This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
