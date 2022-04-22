Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.