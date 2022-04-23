Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 …
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's lo…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in D…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Friday. Th…