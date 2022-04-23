 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

