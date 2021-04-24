Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.