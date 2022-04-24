This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's lo…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in D…