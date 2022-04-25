 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

