Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph.