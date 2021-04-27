This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
