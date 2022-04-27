Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.