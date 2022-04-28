 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

