This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in D…
For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high tem…