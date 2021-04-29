Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.