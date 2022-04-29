Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
