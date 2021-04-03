This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
