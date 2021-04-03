 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

