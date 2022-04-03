This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm toda…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danvi…