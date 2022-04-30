Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
