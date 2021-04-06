Danville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
