Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

