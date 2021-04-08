Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.