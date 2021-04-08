Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
