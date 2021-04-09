This evening in Danville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
