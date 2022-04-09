Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.