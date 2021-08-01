Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.