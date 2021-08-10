This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks shou…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Par…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the rad…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…