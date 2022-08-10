Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.