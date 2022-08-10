Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
This evening in Danville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.