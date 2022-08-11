Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
