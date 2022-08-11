Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.