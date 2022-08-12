Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
