For the drive home in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday.…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…