Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.