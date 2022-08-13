Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
