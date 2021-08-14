Danville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
