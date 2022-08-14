For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It…
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. …