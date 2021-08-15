Danville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
