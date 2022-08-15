This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. …
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorro…