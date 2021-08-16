Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.