 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert