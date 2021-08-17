For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
