Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph.