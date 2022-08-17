Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.