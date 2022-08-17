Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It…