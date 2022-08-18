Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.