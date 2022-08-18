For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
