For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. T…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…