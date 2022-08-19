For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
