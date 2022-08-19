Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.