Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.