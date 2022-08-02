This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very …
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. T…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…