Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

