Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
