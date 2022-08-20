Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.