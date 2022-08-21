Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.