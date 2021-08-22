 Skip to main content
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

