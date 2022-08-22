This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
This evening in Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and var…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…