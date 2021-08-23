This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 96.86. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
