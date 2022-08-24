This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
